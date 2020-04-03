Feds offer fulltime work to all military reservists as part of COVID-19 response

Reservists help pack military vehicles with boats and fuel at CFB Kingston Kingston, Ont., on May 9, 2017. The federal government is planning to offer full-time employment to all reservists in the Canadian Armed Forces until the end of the summer. The move is intended to make sure the military has enough troops should it be called upon to respond to COVID-19, a natural disaster such as a flood or both at the same time. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg