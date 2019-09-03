British government denies reports that a child murderer will be sent to Canada

James Bulger is shown in a file photo. The two-year old boy went missing in the Bootle area of Merseyside, northwest England, after he wandered away from his mother in a shopping centre and was led away by an unidentified youth. The British government has denied media reports that it is considering sending a child murderer to Canada to live under a new identity. Several British media reported last week that Jon Venables would be sent to Canada because of the high cost of keeping his real identity a secret in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP