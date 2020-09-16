'Worst thing that could happen:' Manitoba man sentenced for killing Indigenous woman

Crystal Andrews is shown in a Manitoba RCMP handout photo. A Manitoba man has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for more than 15 years for the killing of a young Indigenous mother that shook a remote fly-in First Nation. Michael William Okemow, 40, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the beating death of Crystal Andrews, 22, in Gods Lake First Nation in 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Manitoba RCMP MANDATORY CREDIT