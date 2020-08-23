OTTAWA - The federal Conservative party elects a new leader tonight.
At least 175,000 party members cast their vote in the contest, and the winner will be revealed in an event in downtown Ottawa.
The winner will be just the third full-time leader in the party's history and takes over a party that has 121 seats in the House of Commons.
There are four candidates running: Leslyn Lewis, Peter MacKay, Erin O'Toole and Derek Sloan.
Ballots were cast entirely by mail in the election, which began in January but was knocked off the rails by the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The reveal of the winner is a hybrid in-person and virtual event and is expected to feature a tribute to outgoing leader Andrew Scheer, as well as a province-by-province announcement of the results.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2020.