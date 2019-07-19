Feds redo child-benefit forms amid concerns 'at-risk' families missing payments

Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development announces a contract given to Davie shipyard, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Levis Que. The government of Canada awarded contracts to Chantier Davie and Seaspan Victoria Shipyards Limited, initially totalling $1 billion to carry out maintenance work on the first group of Canada's Halifax-class frigates. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot