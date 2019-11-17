Inquiry begins Monday into deaths of former soldier and his Nova Scotia family

The flag-draped coffin of Lionel Desmond is carried into St. Peter's Church in Tracadie, N.S. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. It was almost three years ago that Desmond - a deeply disturbed Afghan war veteran diagnosed with PTSD - killed his mother, wife and young daughter before taking his own life in the family's rural Nova Scotia home.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan