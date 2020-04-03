How doctors in Canada will decide who lives and dies if pandemic worsens

A ventilator is displayed during a news conference, Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the New York City Emergency Management Warehouse, where 400 ventilators have arrived and will be distributed. When there's only one ventilator but two patients who need it, how should a doctor decide who survives?Medical ethicists across the country are working to help frontline workers answer weighty questions before they arise, should the COVID-19 pandemic overwhelm hospitals the way it has in northern Italy and New York City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mark Lennihan