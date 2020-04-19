Former ambassador and public servant Allan Gotlieb dies at 92 in Toronto

Former Canadian Ambassador to the U.S. Allan Gotlieb, centre, jokes with outgoing chairman of The Canadian Press Pat O'Callaghan, right, and incoming chairman of CP David Jolley, publisher of the Toronto Star, in Toronto on April 5, 1989. Allan Gotlieb, a long-time public servant who was Canada's ambassador to the United States during the Regan administration, has died. He was 92. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tim Clark