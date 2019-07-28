WINDSOR, Ont. - Police say they have arrested a man in connection to a homicide investigation in Windsor, Ont.
Police say a 33-year-old man was arrested Saturday and he was charged with first-degree murder.
Investigators say they were called to a home in the city's west end on Wednesday afternoon for a report of a suspicious death.
They have identified the deceased as a 64-year-old woman.
Police say the woman and the accused knew each other, but police did not provide details on their relationship.
The cause of death has not been released.
