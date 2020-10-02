Second wave killing fewer Canadians but is no reason to let down guard, doctors warn

Hundreds of people wait in line in an alley way for hours at a COVID assessment centre at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. The number of cases of COVID-19 have exploded in Canada, particularly in Quebec and Ontario where case counts hit record highs in recent days. But data on the virus shows as the average age of someone to get COVID-19 has fallen sharply since the spring, the average age of the people dying of it has not.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette