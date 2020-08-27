Kingston looking for ways to help homeless during the pandemic and beyond

Peter Hern, 74, a resident of the Belle Island homeless encampment, is shown in Kingston, Ont., on August 18, 2020. Peter Hern rolls around the encampment where he lives in Kingston, Ont., in his wheelchair toward a large table filled with food. He grabs a bun and starts eating. About a dozen tents and a few wooden shacks dot Belle Park, the place he has called home for the past three months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg