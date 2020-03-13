Drive-thru COVID-19 testing could also reduce spread in Canada: epidemiologist

Medical staff wearing protective suits check documents as they wait for people with suspected symptoms of the new coronavirus, at a testing facility in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Drive-thru clinics testing people for COVID-19 in South Korea could serve as a model for Canada, where the spread of the virus is comparatively limited but increasing to the point that such early interventions could be considered, an epidemiologist says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ahn Young-joon