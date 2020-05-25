Quebec's public health director hands over figurine gift for COVID-19 leadership

A figurine of Horacio Arruda, the director of Quebec public health, made by Studio Artefact is shown in this undated hand photo posted on the studio's Facebook page. A small statuette of Quebec's director of public health, gifted to him as recognition for his efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, will have to be handed over to the province, The Canadian Press has learned. The 30-centimetre likeness of Dr. Horacio Arruda was created by Montreal's Studio Artefact using 3D printing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Facebook, Studio Artefact