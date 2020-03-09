Father, stepmother will head straight to trial in death of Quebec 7-year-old

A lone candle burns amongst stuffed animals in front of the house where lived a 7-year-old girl who was found in critical condition in her home on Monday in Granby, Que. on May 3, 2019. The father and stepmother of a slain seven-year-old Quebec girl will head straight to trial after they waived their right to a preliminary inquiry. The pair briefly returned to court today in a case that began last April when the girl was found in critical condition in her family home in Granby, east of Montreal. She died a day later in hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson