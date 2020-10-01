The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
10:56 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 538 new cases of COVID-19 today and three new deaths from the illness.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says the bulk of the new cases are in Toronto, Peel Region, Ottawa and York Region, and most are among people under the age of 40.
In total, 162 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 36 in intensive care.
The province conducted nearly 40,000 tests since the last daily report, but is dealing with a backlog of more than 82,000.
---
9:10 a.m.
A British Columbia man appears in a North Vancouver court today charged with making a hoax call that frightened staff and disrupted service at a long-term care home just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Court documents show 26-year-old Taymour Aghtai (AGG'-tie) is charged with a single count of conveying a false message with intent to alarm.
Someone claiming to be a health officer called North Vancouver's Lynn Valley Care Centre in March and told staff to stay home, severely affecting service at the facility where a COVID-19 case had been confirmed.
A resident in his 80s died of the novel coronavirus the next day — marking B.C.'s first pandemic death — and the outbreak at the care home eventually claimed 20 lives.
---