Long-term care home in Oshawa, Ont., reports six COVID-19 deaths: health officials

The Hillsdale Terraces Long-Term Care home in Oshawa, Ont., is shown on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Public health officials say six COVID-19 patients at a long-term care home in Oshawa, Ont., have died. Glendene Collins of the Durham Region Health Department says 21 others at Hillsdale Terraces Long-Term Care home are confirmed to have the novel coronavirus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives