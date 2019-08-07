Expert raises doubt about cause of fish deaths near Ottawa this summer

Patrick Nadeau, Executive Director of Ottawa Riverkeeper speaks during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ont., on Jan. 18, 2018.An Ottawa River monitor is skeptical of the Quebec government's contention that a local hydro dam is to blame for the deaths of thousands of fish on a river near the nation's capital this summer. Thousands of fish have turned up dead in four waves since July 8, on the Ottawa and Lievre rivers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick