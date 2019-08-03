Evacuation ends and rail line reopens after Alberta train derailment

A train derailment is shown near the hamlet of Irvine, Alberta on Friday Aug. 2, 2019. Residents of a southern Alberta hamlet are back in their homes after an evacuation that followed a train derailment and chemical spill. The Alberta government issued the emergency alert for people living within 6.5 kilometres of the hamlet of Irvine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Trehia Steveson *MANDATORY CREDIT*