TORONTO - Restaurants and bars in Ontario will temporarily be allowed to sell alcohol with food takeout and delivery orders as part of new measures meant to help businesses and residents weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says the new rule applies to bars and restaurants that already have a liquor licence, and allows such sales between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.
The commission says alcohol can also be sold for takeout or delivery through a third party, such as a food delivery service or app, as long as it is acting on behalf of a licensed establishment.
But it says the holder of the liquor licence is responsible for making sure no alcohol is sold to anyone under 19 or who is already intoxicated.
The commission says the licence holder or staff carrying out the delivery must have completed Smart Serve training.
Grocery stores and liquor manufacturer retail stores are also temporarily allowed to sell alcohol as early as 7 a.m. to accommodate early shopping programs for vulnerable people.
The AGCO says all active liquor, gaming and cannabis licences, authorizations and registrations will automatically be extended by three months.
Those for horse racing will be extended by a year, given that horseperson licences renew on a person's birthday, it says.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 26, 2020.