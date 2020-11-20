Quebec's anti-corruption police arrest two suspects in alleged school board fraud

Frederick Gaudreau, centre, head of the anti-corruption permanent unit (UPAC), flanked by Benoit Pinet, left, strategy director and development, and Eric Rene, associate commissioner, speaks during a news conference in Quebec City, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Quebec's anti-corruption unit says it has arrested two people in connection with an alleged fraud scheme at a Montreal-area English school board. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot