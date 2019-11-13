TORONTO - Police have found and arrested a youth wanted in a shooting at a Toronto building that left five teens injured.
Toronto police say the young person, who cannot be named, was arrested after police raided a home in Barrie, Ont., on Monday.
Investigators have charged the youth with five counts of attempted murder and numerous gun-related offences.
The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30, as a group of teens were gathered in the hallway of a low-rise apartment building.
Police allege two people opened fire on the group, then took off with a third suspect in a dark sedan.
A 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, both from Toronto, have already been charged in the case.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2019.
