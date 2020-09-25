QUEBEC - A Quebec court judge has ordered a stay of proceedings in the case against former Quebec deputy premier Nathalie Normandeau on corruption-related charges.
Normandeau and her co-accused had argued that delays in the case were unreasonable, citing a 2016 Supreme Court of Canada decision that set timelines for trials.
Five of the original charges against Normandeau had been withdrawn earlier, but the Crown was proceeding to trial on three counts, including breach of trust and fraud against the government.
