Presumption COVID-19 case in Nunavut, may be territory's first infection

Small boats make their way through the Frobisher Bay inlet in Iqaluit on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Nunavut is reporting what may be its first case of COVID-19. Dr. Michael Patterson, the territory's chief public health officer, says in a release that there is a presumptive infection of a worker at the Mary River Mine, 176 kilometres southwest of Pond Inlet. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick