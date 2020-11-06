Airlines' 'bait-and-switch' strategy lures customers to flights that never take off

Rob Przybylski and Courtney Ross, shown in a handout photo, were slated to wrap up the month on a Costa Rican beach celebrating their wedding, sipping sugar cane cocktails with friends and family. Instead, the Oshawa duo and their 84 guests are out more than $216,000 after their Sunwing Airlines vacation package was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Rob Przybylski MANDATORY CREDIT