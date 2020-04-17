A look at some of the Canadians who have lost their lives to COVID 19

Rita Owen poses in this undated handout photo. Rita Owen died in a Calgary care home three weeks shy of her 92nd birthday never knowing she'd contracted COVID-19. "At her age, I just wanted her to enjoy what time she had and not worry," her son, Michael Owen, said of the decision not to tell her. Owen describes his mother as a fun-loving social butterfly who loved gossiping over tea with friends and playing the slots at the casino. "She had quite a zest for life," he said from Gabriola, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Michael Owen