CSIS says proposed federal privacy reforms could hinder spy operations

A sign for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service building is shown in Ottawa on May 14, 2013. Canada's spy agency has warned the Trudeau government that proposed changes to bolster privacy could undermine the ability of intelligence agents to collect and use information about citizens. In a 14-page submission to the Justice Department, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service recommends any reforms include special language that takes into account "the critical public interest in national security activities" carried out by CSIS. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick