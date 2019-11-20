Military facing likely delay in delivery of new search-and-rescue plane

Cpl. Chris Auger and Warrent Officer Aaron Bygrove looks at a model of the Airbus C295 at CFB Trenton in Trenton, Ontario, on Thursday Dec. 8, 2016. The Canadian Armed Forces is refusing to accept the first of its new search-and-rescue planes from European manufacturer Airbus because of concerns with the aircraft's manuals. THE CANADIA PRESS/Lars Hagberg