Canadian food supplies at risk if climate change not slowed, new UN report shows

A worker fertilizes a field in Pereaux, N.S., on April 22, 2016.Canada will not be spared the impact of food shortages and price shocks if global warming is not kept below 2 C, a new report suggests.The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change today is releasing a report on the impacts farming, forestry and other uses of land have on climate change as well as the impacts climate change will have on them.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan