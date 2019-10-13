Rewards for good behaviour part of school-violence prevention: teachers' union

A sign and stuffed animal lay at the entrance to Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School ahead of a vigil for murdered 14-year-old Devan Selvey, at his high school, in Hamilton, Ont., Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Hearing about the stabbing death of a 14-year-old boy outside a school in Hamilton has Darrel Crimeni grappling with questions of bullying and a lack of empathy that may also have played a role when his grandson's overdose was filmed and posted on social media. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Cole Burston