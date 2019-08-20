Leaders, moderators confirmed for 2019 English, French debates

OTTAWA - Five party leaders have confirmed they will participate in two major televised election debates in October.
The media partnership responsible for producing the debates says Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, the NDP's Jagmeet Singh, Green party Leader Elizabeth May and the Bloc Quebecois' Yves-Francois Blanchet will all attend.
The English debate will be held Oct. 7 and the French one Oct. 10, and both debates will take place at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que.
The moderators for the English debate will be the CBC's Rosemary Barton, Susan Delacourt of the Toronto Star, Global's Dawn Friesen, CTV's Lisa LaFlamme and Althia Raj of HuffPost Canada.
Patrice Roy of Radio-Canada will moderate the French debate, along with journalists from French outlets Le Devoir, Le Soleil, La Press and L'Actualite.
Maclean's magazine will also partner with Citytv to hold a debate Sept. 12, with the Conservative, NDP and Green leaders confirmed so far.
