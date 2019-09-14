LONDON, Ont. - Police say they're investigating a homicide after officers responded to a disturbance at an apartment in London, Ont.
Local police say they were called to the scene around 9:20 p.m. Friday where officers found a man with serious injuries.
They say 59-year-old Christopher Husty was pronounced dead in hospital.
Police also say a suspect allegedly assaulted a bystander and an officer while trying to leave the residence.
Police say the 62-year-old male suspect was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and assaulting a police officer. A weapon was also recovered at the scene.
Investigators say the victim and accused knew each other, but they did not release details of their relationship.
