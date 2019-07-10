Canadian wildlife enforcement blitz nets black-bear parts, African anteaters

Pangolins confiscated from smugglers are put inside a container during a press conference in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, on June 14, 2017. The director of Canadian wildlife enforcement says officers seized dozens of black bear parts, diet pills made from endangered African plants and the bodies of two scaly anteaters as part of an international blitz targeting smugglers and poachers in June. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Binsar Bakkara