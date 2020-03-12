Quebec Premier Legault puts province in 'emergency mode' to stem COVID-19 spread

Quebec Premier Francois Legault is asking all people returning from travel abroad to self-isolate for 14 days, effective today.
He says it's time for all of the province to go into "emergency mode" to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The two-week isolation will be mandatory for public sector workers, who will still be paid.
He is also telling organizers to cancel all indoor events attracting crowds of more than 250 people and asking them to reconsider any other large gatherings that are not considered essential.
Legault says he'll announce financial measures in the next days to compensate workers and businesses affected by the virus.
There are currently 13 confirmed cases in Quebec, two of which are hospitalized.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2020.