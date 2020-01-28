TORONTO - A Brampton, Ont., man has been charged with voyeurism following an incident at a massage parlour in Toronto.
Police say a 32-year-old woman answered a Facebook ad for a free massage offered by a business called Healing Spa.
They say she went to a spa in north Toronto on Saturday afternoon and received a massage from a man.
Police say she then found an electronic device recording her as she got dressed.
Investigators say they searched a home in Brampton and seized electronic and computer equipment.
A 52-year-old man has been charged and is due in court March 5.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2020.
