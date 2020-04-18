Calls to release some federal inmates amid COVID-19 outbreak grow

An overhead view of the women's prison in Joliette, Que., on June 1, 2005. The Elizabeth Fry Society says an alarming 60 per cent of inmates at a federal women's prison northeast of Montreal are infected with COVID-19. The organization says there are now 50 confirmed cases of the virus at the Joliette Institution, up from just 10 on April 7, with more likely given the delay in test results. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz