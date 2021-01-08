Whale families bring along calf on return trip to traditional feeding grounds in B.C.

Members of the A5 pod of northern resident killer whales, as shown in this recent handout image provided by Jared Towers, a scientist with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, returned this week with a newborn to the Broughton Archipelago of British Columbia for the first time in about 20 years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Department of Fisheries and Oceans-Jared Towers *MANDATORY CREDIT*