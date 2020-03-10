Ethics watchdog dismisses conflict-of-interest allegation against ex-PCO boss

Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick takes part in a cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on March 18, 2019. The federal ethics commissioner says there is no reason to believe former Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick broke the conflict-of-interest law during the SNC-Lavalin affair. In a report today, commissioner Mario Dion says he will therefore not undertake a full examination of the allegation and considers the matter closed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick