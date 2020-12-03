Trudeau tells United Nations to address COVID-19 inequality amid vaccine advances

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks in a pre-recorded message which was played during the U.N. General Assembly's special session to discuss the response to COVID-19 and the best path to recovery from the pandemic, at UN headquarters in New York, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. The Prime Minister told the United Nations General Assembly that the world's fight against COVID-19 doesn't end with the successful distribution of a vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, UNTV