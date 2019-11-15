'Welcome home:' More than 2,000-year-old bison skull returned to Blackfoot

A 2,000-year-old bison skull is shown during a ceremony on the Siksika Nation, Alta., on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. A 2,000-year-old bison skull unearthed during utility work in the Banff townsite has been returned to a southern Alberta Indigenous community. Members of the Siksika Nation east of Calgary gave the artifact a blessing to welcome it home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lauren Krugel