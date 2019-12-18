Jody Wilson-Raybould chosen Canada's newsmaker of the year

Independent candidate Jody Wilson-Raybould celebrates her election win in Vancouver, B.C. on Monday, October 21, 2019. The SNC-Lavalin affair cost Justin Trudeau two cabinet ministers, his most trusted aide, the top federal public servant and possibly a second majority mandate; and now the woman at the centre of it all — Jody Wilson-Raybould — is the 2019 Newsmaker of the Year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jimmy Jeong