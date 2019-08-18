BECKWITH TOWNSHIP, Ont. - Provincial police say a man has died after his vehicle rolled over south of Ottawa.
They say reports came in Saturday morning of a vehicle rollover on Highway 7 in Beckwith Township, Ont.
Police say they took a female from the vehicle to hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.
They say the man was also taken to hospital, where he died on Sunday.
Officers have not identified the man.
They say their investigation is ongoing.
