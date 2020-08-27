Manitoba RCMP search for bank robber who might be a 'Breaking Bad' fan

Police in Manitoba say they aren't looking for Walter White but RCMP are seeking information about a man who robbed a bank dressed like the meth-cooking fictional character in the popular television show "Breaking Bad." A man sought by police for a bank robbery is seen in a handout still image from security video footage in Landmark on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Manitoba RCMP, *MANDATORY CREDIT*