Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard applies for bail two weeks after his arrest

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard is seen in a court sketch in front of a judge in court in Winnipeg, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has applied for bail, two weeks after his arrest in Winnipeg under the Extradition Act following his indictment in the United States on charges that he used his influence to traffic women and girls for sex. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Culleton