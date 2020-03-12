Five of the most pressing questions about Trump's European travel ban

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Washington. Trump is closing America's borders to foreign nationals who recently spent time in Europe, a dramatic step that illustrates both the severity of the global outbreak of COVID-19 and the president's tendency towards drastic actions — often involving keeping foreigners off U.S. soil — that raise more questions than they answer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Evan Vucci