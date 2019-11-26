End assault-style gun sales now, Polytechnique survivors group tells Liberals

Polytechnique survivors Heidi Rathjen, right, and Nathalie Provost speak to the media following an announcement of details of Quebec's long gun registry by Quebec Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux during a news conference in Montreal, Sunday, January 28, 2018. A leading voice for stricter gun control is calling on the Liberal government to place an immediate moratorium on new sales of assault-style firearms as well as a permanent ban on the importation and manufacture of handguns. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes