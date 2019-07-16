N.S. minister holds off comment on wrongful conviction case due to past as Mountie

Glen Assoun, the Nova Scotia man who spent almost 17 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit, his lawyer Sean MacDonald and Ron Dalton, right, from the advocacy group Innocence Canada, stand outside Supreme Court in Halifax on Friday, July 12, 2019. Nova Scotia's justice minister says he's waiting for a ruling on whether he has a conflict of interest before commenting on revelations that the RCMP erased evidence in the case of a man wrongfully convicted of murder. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan