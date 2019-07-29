U.S. House breaks with no new NAFTA tabled for ratification. Now what?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a signing ceremony for the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement with President of the United States Donald Trump and President of Mexico Enrique Pena Nieto in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. The U.S. House of Representatives began its summer break today leaving the ratification of the new North American trade deal hanging, rekindling angst that a frustrated President Donald Trump will blow up the existing pact. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick