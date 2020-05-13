FBI offers US$1M reward in kidnapping of Coleman and Boyle

This undated militant image from video which has not been independently verified by The Associated Press, provided by SITE Intel Group, shows Canadian Joshua Boyle and American Caitlan Coleman, who were kidnapped in Afghanistan in 2012. The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward of up to US$1 million for information directly leading to the arrest or prosecution of those responsible for the abduction of Caitlan Coleman and spouse Joshua Boyle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HOSITE Intel Group via AP)