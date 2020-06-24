A 34-year-old man has been charged in an alleged fraud scheme police say involved personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer.
Police in Niagara Region say they believe a fraudulent bank draft was used to purchase 130,000 N95 face masks and 7,500 bottles of hand sanitizer.
They say the items have an estimated value of $767,000.
Police say they searched a warehouse in Vaughan, north of Toronto, on Tuesday as part of their investigation.
A suspect, 34-year-old Richard Hariraj of Woodbridge, Ont., has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
He has been released pending a future court hearing.
Police say they have recovered most of the masks and sanitizer.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 24, 2020.