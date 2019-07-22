WHITBY, Ont. - Provincial police say a woman has been charged with aggravated assault after a stabbing incident outside a bar in Whitby, Ont.
Police say they were called to the bar just after 2 a.m. on Saturday.
They say two women had gotten into a verbal fight, which then escalated when they continued the fight outside of the bar.
Police say a 22 year-old woman was stabbed in the fight and was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
They say a 19-year-old woman, of Ajax, Ont., was arrested and is facing charges.
